WATERTOWN — Former Governor Scott Walker and businessman Kevin Nicholson will be featured at the next Jefferson County Republican Party Pints & Politics.
The Aug. 29 event will be at Bennett Barn, N9045 County Highway Q, Watertown, with a social at 6:30 p.m. and program following.
Walker, 45th Governor of Wisconsin, recently was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as chairman of the Woodrow Wilson Center Board of Trustees.
The Wilson Center, chartered by Congress in 1968, is the nation’s key non-partisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue.
Walker will become president of Young America’s Foundation in 2021.
The Foundation promotes conservatism on college campuses and oversees the Reagan Ranch in California.
As honorary chairman of the Center for State-led National Debt Solutions, Walker advocates for a balanced budget amendment of the Constitution.
Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson launched No Better Friend Corp. to bring new voices into the conservative movement for sensible public policy solutions in the areas of economic growth, health care, promoting a culture of life, and national defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.