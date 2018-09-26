Gov. Scott Walker stopped at the Interstate 39/90 rest area Tuesday to announce that reconstruction of the interstate highway between Janesville and Edgerton would be completed earlier than scheduled, saving money. He is pictured at the podium with state Department of Transportation Administrator of Transportation System Development Steve Krebs, Wisconsin Division Federal Highway Administrator Mike Davies and Secretary of Transportation Dave Ross.

