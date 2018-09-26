MILTON — An accelerated completion date for a portion of the Interstate 39/90 expansion project, savings generated from its early finish and allocation of funds for general transportation aids in Wisconsin’s next budget were among topics explored when Gov. Scott Walker greeted the media Tuesday at the I-39/90 Milton rest area.
The event was a scheduled “media advisory” organized by the governor’s office to announce a new completion date for the the I-39/90 expansion between Janesville and Edgerton, now slated for 2020, one year ahead of schedule. The full I-39/90 project is slated to reach completion in 2021.
Sharing the podium briefly with Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) Department Administrator of Transportation System Development Steve Krebs, Wisconsin Division Federal Highway Administrator Mike Davies and Wisconsin WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross, Walker pointed to $70 million in savings as a result, he said, of the early completion date, that could be used to advance completion dates within other parts of the I-39/90 project.
Information released by the governor’s office cited the I-39/90 and U.S. Highway 12/18 Beltline Interchange in Madison as among areas that could be accelerated.
Citing the Milwaukee Zoo Interchange in Milwaukee, Walker said: “We finished our work on the core at the interchange and we’ve had nearly a quarter of a billion in savings.”
Describing what he called “a cascading effect,” he said some 67 projects across the state were advancing through use of reallocated savings.
“We’ve had nothing but good news,” agreed Ross. “All over the State of Wisconsin, we are landing these projects early and we are getting people on the road and moving again.”
Responding to reporters’ questions, Walker talked about money that was being proposed for county and municipal general transportation aids (GTA), which would be included within the next state budget.
According to information released by the governor’s office on Monday, proposed funding levels within the next state budget “would bring state support to the highest levels ever since county GTAs were created in 1994.” The release stated that the proposal would increase “calendar year” GTA funding levels “to counties to 30 percent,” further noting that the highest level of county costs covered in a calendar year by GTAs was in 1998 at 28.2 percent. There are 19,000 miles of county highways within the state, the release noted.
During the last budget, Walker said, funding levels for counties increased by 20 percent. With an additional 30 percent proposed for the new budget, counties would have a funding increase of 50 percent.
At the municipal level, Walker said, meetings still were under way. He called proposals for funding county and municipal roads “part of our comprehensive strategy.”
When asked from where increased GTA funds might come, Walker said, “From our budget. We’ve done it before; we’ve got the budget to be able to do that.”
Describing the scope of the I-39/90 expansion project, Walker said, “It’s one more way that we are meeting our safety, commerce and tourism needs.”
During his remarks, Krebs acknowledged traffic from the nearby highway.
“Just looking behind me, you can see the shear numbers of vehicles, particularly semis … There’s definitely a need for this expansion …,” he said, stressing the importance of “a safe and efficient transportation system.”
“This is an important entryway into the State of Wisconsin and it’s opening up the door for all the rest of the state. In this corridor, we’re talking over 45 miles, over 100 bridges, we’ve got about 11 interchanges, so there’s a lot of work being done,” Walker said, adding that upon completion, the corridor between Janesville and Edgerton will have six lanes across, three in each direction.
Walker also responded to questions about raising the gasoline tax.
“I will never raise the gas tax without a corresponding or greater decrease on the overall tax burden,” the governor stated.
Walker was asked about revenue streams for road maintenance and projects after a reporter cited critics whom, he said, had suggested a “no new revenue” funding approach would lead to conditions of decline and increases in congestion.
“I just fundamentally disagree with it,” Walker said.
He suggested that special interest groups were bringing forth reports which were in conflict with documents he had read.
“I’d say people should question who’s paying for the report,” the governor said, adding, “If you look at the backbone of the state’s (transportation) system, overwhelmingly, the state’s system is in very good condition, and those are reports that are out there and have been documented.”
Walker cited a need to “continue to invest in local roads,” which, he said, is why new funding levels are being proposed for GTAs.
Across the state, he said, the complaints he most often hears are from people saying “we want local roads and bridges fixed.” In Milwaukee, complaints were often about the zoo interchange, Walker added.
