JEFFERSON — More than one year after the completion of the 2018 Warriors and Wizards Festival — which made tens of thousands of dollars disappear, organizer Scott. W. Cramer has pleaded no contest to one count of theft-false representation.
Cramer entered the no contest plea Thursday morning at Jefferson County Court and Judge William Gruber found him guilty of the charge.
Gruber sentenced Cramer with two years imprisonment, and three years extended supervision. Gruber stayed this sentence and placed Cramer on probation for three years.
The terms of probation include 30 days in Jefferson County Jail — with Huber work release privileges; to comply with assessment, counseling and treatment; to maintain employment or enrollment in an educational program and to not operate, organize or be employed for any Wizard and Warriors or similar entertainment event.
“The court is considering Mr. Cramer’s character that’s coloring the court’s outcome here significantly,” Gruber said. “As well as the remorse that’s expressed nonverbally and verbally here, the court does believe that Mr. Cramer has taken virtually all the responsibility that can be taken after the act has been committed. The court does believe the probability of reoffense in either a financial crimes context or other criminal context is exceedingly unlikely.”
Cramer’s plea came as a negotiated agreement between District Attorney Susan Happ and defense attorney Scott Wales.
Happ said the sentence the two parties agreed to was enough to satisfy all the needs of the community.
“As you can tell from the criminal complaint there were multiple victims owed an extremely high restitution,” Happ said. “It emphasizes how significant it was. This consequence is sufficient to address the nature and consequence of the conduct.”
The agreement stipulated to by both attorneys included 45 days in jail, but Gruber set the jail time at 30. Happ said this amount of jail time — for someone who has no prior criminal record — would be enough.
“It is a really good deterrent,” Happ said. “It’s a long time to sit in jail for him to think about the conduct.”
The plea agreement does not include any restitution because Cramer has now paid all outstanding debts in full.
Wales said in court Thursday that Cramer has paid back $73,359.32 to 14 parties that were owed. There were some parties owed money not included on the criminal complaint, according to Wales.
Cramer and his wife, Cheryl, were forced to sell their house and take money out of 401K accounts to pay back the money owed, Wales said.
During the sentencing hearing, Wales said the information in the criminal complaint was “substantially true.”
The criminal complaint shows Cramer issuing more than $50,000 in bounced checks and declined credit card authorizations related to the 2018 event.
From October to December of 2018, bad checks and credit card payments were given to the Jefferson Area Business Center, Bon Ton Bakery, Jefferson County Fair Park, 104.5 Country WSLD FM, Red Square Audio, Kobussen Buses, Americinn, Wine and Roses retail store and Country Inn and Suites.
In a number of these incidents, Cramer reportedly admitted to Detective Leah Meyer of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had issued the bad checks. Cramer’s signature also matches that on several of the checks, and the last four numbers of a credit card used by Cramer are the same in a number of cases, according to the complaint.
In court Thursday, Wales read two letters about Cramer’s conduct. One from Cramer himself and the other from his wife. As her letter was read in court, Cramer stared at the floor as his wife began to cry.
“Scott fully acknowledges and accepts the responsibility, that he violated the law by writing those uncovered checks,” Cheryl’s letter read. “To address the financial obligations from the festival, Scott and I have depleted all known and available resources to us. Before my eyes I see each day, my husband’s tormented face and body as he struggles with this horrific wrong that he owns and is diligently working very hard to correct.
In his own letter, which was read by Wales, Cramer expressed remorse for what he’d done.
“I was wrong. Please forgive me,” Cramer’s letter read. “I realize writing checks in the hopes they would be covered was illegal and disrespectful. I recognize and acknowledge my wrongdoing. This has caused myself and my family much embarrassment.”
Cramer was ordered by Gruber to report to the Jefferson County Jail by 9 p.m. Friday night.
