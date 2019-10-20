WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple is facing numerous drug-related charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court following a spring alleged to have been busy with methamphetamine dealings in the city — some within a short distance of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Tony Watters, 38, and Tanya Barker, 39, both of 120 W. Madison St., Waterloo, are charged with the drug crimes, with Watters scheduled for competency and preliminary hearings Nov. 14, and Barker set for a preliminary hearing at the same time, both at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
The crimes for which the couple are charged date to March, April and May.
According to one of the five criminal complaints on file for the pair, on May 23 at approximately 8:30 a.m., members of the Jefferson County Drug Task Force, along with the Waterloo Police Department, conducted a search of “Ol Skool,” a classic/collectible retail store in Waterloo. The retail shop is part of the building at 120 W. Madison St. that contains the residence of Watters and Barker.
At the time of the search, Watters was arrested with more than 12 grams of methamphetamine in his possession and is alleged to have provided an informant with meth at that location. Evidence found in Watters’ home included drug paraphernalia, a digital scale with drug residue, a glass pipe and a BB gun in a Glock 19 case with powder residue.
According to the complaints, Watters’ charges include two counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, one count of possession of methamphetamine as a second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater, possession with intent to deliver methampetamine near a park as a second offense and two counts of delivery of methamphetamine near a park as a second or subsequent offense. All of these offenses are alleged to have occurred in Waterloo.
Repeater enhancements have been added because Watters was convicted of manufacture/delivery of heroin, a felony, on July 25, 2018, in Dane County.
Barker is charged with three counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place as a second or subsequent offense, possession of methamphetamine as a second and subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater and two counts of delivery of methamphetamine near a park as a second or subsequent offense.
She faces enhancers on some of her offenses because she was convicted June 16, 2016 of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around the time of Watters’ arrest on the morning of May 23, Barker was transported to the Waterloo Police Department, where she agreed to speak to nvestigators. She reportedly admitted that Watters was her boyfriend and that they used methamphetamine, but she told police they did not sell it.
“Barker stated that she had never seen anyone selling or dealing methamphetamine from the residence and denied that she had ever done so,” the complaint stated.
If convicted on all charges, each defendant could face decades in jail and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.
