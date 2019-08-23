JEFFERSON — A bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Watertown man who did not appear for a hearing in recent days after being charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with 11 felony counts related to an alleged alcohol-related traffic crash at the end of 2018.
The two-vehicle collision occurred near the intersection of South Church and Bernard streets in Watertown on Dec. 30, 2018.
A bench warrant also is in effect for Kendall Avery, 28, of 115 S. First St., Watertown, on another open case in Jefferson County in which he is charged with one count each of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal damage to property, with all of those offenses allegedly occurring in Watertown in the fall of 2018.
Information in the criminal complaint related to the substantial battery and other charges is connected to an incident Sept. 14, 2018, at 1153 Boughton St., Apartment C. It was there that Avery allegedly broke a window and knocked a woman unconscious, breaking her glasses, when he punched her in the face twice.
When police arrived, Avery consented to a preliminary breath test, which showed a result of .238 BAC (blood-alcohol content), according to the complaint.
In the subsequent traffic-related case, the criminal complaint stated that on Dec. 30, 2018, at 7:44 p.m., Avery, already charged with a felony and having been released from custody, was involved in the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Church and Bernard streets. The crash was serious enough that airbags deployed.
When they arrived, officers saw a group of people gathered and Avery lying face down on the ground. Road conditions were wet from a previous rain. Officers asked Avery his name, but could not make out his response. They also observed multiple injuries on his face.
“(An officer) heard a child screaming from inside the vehicle,” the complaint stated. “He observed a young female child seated in the rear of the vehicle and the child was later identified as (a 7-year-old).
“Also inside the vehicle was a female, front-seat passenger who was identified,” the complaint adds. “(The child) was screaming, crying and appeared to be in a lot of pain. The officer observed that much of the damage to the vehicle was right where the child was seated, and that part of the vehicle was caved in toward the child. He noted that the child’s extremities did not appear to be trapped.”
Members of the Watertown Fire Department and EMS arrived to provide aid and the vehicle’s convertible top was removed to extract the child, who then was transported by EMS and later sent, via Med-Flight helicopter, to Milwaukee.
Avery was taken by ambulance to Aurora Medical Center in Summit for treatment. He later was transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Witnesses said the vehicle operated by Avery had been traveling northbound on South Church Street, passed another vehicle on the right and moved into the left lane of traffic near the intersection of Bernard and Church streets. In doing so, Avery seemed to over-correct and his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic where it struck another vehicle traveling south on Church Street. The driver of the other vehicle did not sustain serious injury.
The woman traveling in the vehicle with Avery and the young girl was interviewed by officers. At that time, officers said she had blood on her face and complained of chest pain.
“She identified the defendant Kendall Avery as the vehicle driver,” the complaint stated, but she said she could not remember how the crash happened.
“(The woman) told the officer that she and the defendant were currently living at the Carlton House and the owner of the (car Avery was driving) had dropped off the car for them to use,” the complaint stated. “They drove over to the Candle-Glo Motel to see one of Kendall’s friends ... After leaving the Candle-Glo, they went to pick up (the 7-year-old girl) at her grandmother’s house on Boughton Street.
“After picking up (the girl), they drove to Domino’s to get food and then went to the Rose Garden Restaurant to let (a guardian of the girl know they had picked the child up).”
The woman told officers that, after leaving the Rose Garden, Avery was driving the car and the crash happened shortly thereafter.
The complaint stated that in an interview with Watertown EMS personnel, they were able to smell alcohol on Avery’s breath during their transport of him to Aurora. Avery also told EMS personnel he had smoked marijuana earlier in the day. An open container of intoxicants was located in the vehicle operated by Avery at the scene of the crash.
The woman in the Avery vehicle was diagnosed with a bruised lung, while the girl sustained a fractured femur.
Avery was taken into custody on Jan. 1 and transported from Froedert Hospital to the Watertown Police Department booking area, then to the Jefferson County Jail.
When she was interviewed, the young girl who was in the Avery vehicle, told investigators, “Dad was driving too fast.”
A state court records listing for the OWI/crash-related complaint stated Avery is facing charges including causing injury to a person under 16 years of age by operating while intoxicated, causing injury by operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content, causing harm by operating without a valid driver’s license, felony bail jumping, causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and causing injury by driving with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.
The complaint goes on to state that Avery had appeared Sept. 18, 2018, before Jefferson County Judge Ben Brantmeier on his charges of substantial battery as a repeater, the two counts of criminal damage to property as a repeater and disorderly conduct as a repeater. He was released on a signature bond of $5,000 with the conditions he commit no crimes and ingest no alcohol, thus the felony bail jumping charges became active after the crash.
Bench warrants are open on Avery after he failed to appear before Brantmeier for a hearing that was scheduled for Aug. 13. His attorney, Joseph M. Ricker, told Brantmeier he had no information on Avery’s whereabouts.
Complainant Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Brookellen Teuber said a review of state court records also indicated Avery was convicted of retail theft of more than $500 but less than $5,000 in Jefferson County following charges issued in 2014.
