JEFFERSON — A 45-year-old Watertown man will go to trial Nov. 11 for his sixth drunken-driving offense.
Santos E. Marinez was charged in February 2018 for his sixth OWI. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of a $25,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.
Marinez appeared in Jefferson County Circuit Court Thursday for a final status conference, during which his trial was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11.
Marinez’ case has been on the eve of trial once before, but the state had trouble tracking down a key witness. This witness has been served a civilian warrant and is set to testify at trial, according to Assistant District Attorney Brookellen Teuber.
On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, shortly before noon, a Watertown police officer was dispatched to McDonald’s for a report of an intoxicated man in the drive-through, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver of the vehicle already had fled the scene by the time the officer arrived because he’d learned the police had been called.
The police tracked down the driver and found Marinez at a Watertown home with a white Chrysler 200 that matched the description given at the McDonald’s, according to the complaint.
Marinez seemed intoxicated to the officer, according to the complaint. Marinez said he’d driven to Domino’s, but not McDonald’s, and that he’d only had a glass of water since returning home.
Marinez refused to perform standard field sobriety tests, and was transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center, where a sample of his blood was drawn.
Marinez had prior OWI convictions in 1992, 2003, two in 2006 and 2012.
