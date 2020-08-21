JEFFERSON — A single-vehicle rollover in the Town of Farmington Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Watertown woman.
Jefferson County Medical Examiner Nichol Tesch said that Barbara Griep, 61, died from multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, with other medical conditions contributing.
Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath reported that at approximately 1:07 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway D, just north of Depot Road.
A preliminary investigation at the scene found Griep's vehicle was traveling south on Highway D when it left the roadway on the west shoulder and struck an embankment. It then reportedly rolled, coming to a rest on its side.
Griep was transported to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jefferson EMS and the Helenville, Sullivan and Rome fire departments.
