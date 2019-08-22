JEFFERSON — A 36-year-old Wauwatosa man who pleaded guilty to three counts of having sex with a 17-year-old girl was sentenced to eight months in jail and three years probation by Judge Bennett Brantmeier in Jefferson County Court on Thursday.

Joseph A. Reuter — already a registered sex offender — pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges in June. A felony sexual assault charge was dismissed outright at that time.

Reuter will serve the jail term in Waukesha County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Reuter met the 17-year-old Jefferson girl via a dating app called MeetMe in September 2017. He took her to the Days Inn in the Town of Farmington on Oct. 15 and 29 to engage in sexual activities after the pair had conversed via various social media apps, including Snapchat, FaceTime, text messaging and telephone for about a month.

In 2000, then 16-year-old Reuter was convicted of the second-degree sexual assault of a child for having oral sex with his 14-year-old girlfriend.

Reuter’s sentence was “carefully negotiated,” between the District Attorney’s office and his attorney, Rebecca Coffee, according to Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall.

“The negotiated settlement addresses concerns of the victim’s rights and addresses community safety,” Hall said in court.

As conditions of his probation, Reuter will not be allowed to have contact with the victim, must undergo assessment and treatment, and must maintain a job or be enrolled in an educational program.

When using the dating app, both Reuter and the victim lied about their age. Reuter said he was 21 and the victim said she was 18.

“(She) held herself in words and actions to be 18,” Coffee said. “This is not a defense of Mr. Reuter — he does accept responsibility and knows (that) even someone who is 18 is too young for him.”

Reuter himself said he understands the seriousness of his actions in a statement to the court and apologized for what he did.

“I apologize for my actions. I shouldn’t have let my ego get the better of me,” Reuter said. “I can’t undo what happened, but I can learn from it. Whatever age was on the (app), I shouldn’t have been talking to an 18-year-old.”

In court, Brantmeier said he had some concerns with Reuter before ultimately accepting the negotiated settlement. He said Reuter’s lies about his age and the fact that he sent roses to the victim’s high school were worrying.

But, the judge also took into account character letters that were presented to the court and changes in his life since the incidents occurred two years ago.

“I look at the gravity and nature of the offenses and weight that against your character,” Brantmeier said. “The court is pleased to hear your statement that you’re learning from your actions.”

Coffee said Reuter has been dating a 25-year-old woman for the last year and the two are expecting their first child. She also said the company he has worked at for the last five years will be sending him to school for more certification — which she said shows the company has made an investment in him.

Coffee also said Reuter’s mother has been diagnosed with stomach cancer and he is her only family in the area.

Because of these factors, Reuter was granted Huber-release privileges by Brantmeier. These privileges will allow Reuter to leave the jail for both work and his pregnant girlfriend’s doctor’s appointments.

Reuter received three days credit for time already served and will report to jail by Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.