1. The Jefferson County Community Dental Clinic is getting new leadership after 14 years under the leadership of Barb Morrison Gudgeon.

She's been in charge at the clinic since its inception in 2006. Over the years, she's built it into a fully-functioning practice that's helped the unserved and underserved communities of Jefferson County — more than 12,000 patients in fact.

"Of course, I'm always the first one to raise my hand and say, ‘Oh, I'll volunteer to do that,’” Morrison Gudgeon recalled.

2. The Rock-Koshkonong Lake District board of commissioners has hired Madison-based company Mead and Hunt to design a new gate at the Indianford dam.

In its proposal, Mead and Hunt recommended that the board consider using a crest gate instead of a Tainter gate. In an email shared with board members, Mead and Hunt water resources project manager Jeff Anderson wrote that “the configuration for a radial (Tainter) gate at Indianford would be a bit challenging due to how quickly the tailwater level comes up during high flow events. Due to this complexity, we would need to design a radial gate ‘in-house’ instead of providing a performance specification for a contractor-designed gate.”

3. The Cambridge Fire Station is going to get a facelift.

The expansion has been talked about for several years, as the fire department has outgrown its current facilities. It’s been determined that the same location is the best place for fire and EMS for quick response. The commission said that remodeling and adding on to the facility will save significant money.

In Sports, Jefferson High School senior wrestler Dean Neff set a school record for career wins on Saturday at the Creek Classic.

Neff (6-0) pinned his first four opponents, including three in the first period.

