Good Wednesday morning,

We hope you're enjoying the week of sunshine. Here's everything you need to know to start this December day in Jefferson County.

1. A new restaurant in Milton brought to the town from Fort Atkinson and Whitewater residents brings a Tuscan flair to breakfast and lunch.

The décor could be described as simple, modern, Italian farmhouse with stone and wood hues. A yellow paint, maybe Tuscan sun, accents natural tones.

“We did a complete remodel. Basically we gutted the whole inside,” said co-owner Kiki Ademi of the former Tasty Bites and former Burger King location.

The menu includes a wide variety of fare to breakfast and lunch.

Breakfast items include omelets, skillets, flapjacks, waffles, french toast and crepes. “The Milton” omelet is spinach feta cheese, onions and bacon.

Lunch items include sandwiches, paninis, wraps, croissants and salads. A half-pound Angus beef burger is $7. Add fries or soup for $2, or both for $3. Entrees include salmon, fried chicken, ribeye, stir fry and more.

For more on Cafe 26 and what's on its menu, dig in here:

2. A 54-year-old Jefferson man was sentenced to five years in prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Daren E. Maron was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge William Hue Tuesday. He will also face seven years extended supervision after serving his prison time.

Maron met the girl through his daughter and one day after meeting her had conducted a "fast track grooming," according to Assistant District Attorney Theresa Beck.

For more on what happened at Maron's sentencing, read here:

3. Kenneth Strese was charged with first degree reckless homicide earlier this year. Now, he faces a separate charge of conspiracy to deliver heroin after getting caught in a sting operation in 2018.

Strese appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on the new charges Tuesday where he was bound over for trial.

For more on Strese's charge and the sting operation, read here:

