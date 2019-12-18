Good morning,

It's Wednesday, Dec. 18 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County

1. A former Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with felony burglary.

Charges were filed today against 29-year-old Janelle Gericke, who worked in the department's jail division from February 2016 to July 2019.

The former deputy faces a maximum sentence of 12 years and six months imprisonment and a $25,000 fine. It's unclear what, if anything, she took from the seven homes state investigators say she attempted to break into.

State investigators said in some instances, she would break into the homes while the owners were at funeral services for family members.

In a statement, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath apologized for the “embarassment and mistrust” Gericke has caused.

2. Two of Fort Atkinson's radio stations are set to change hands.

Magnum Communications has applied to the Federal Communications to acquire WFAW, WSJY and WKCH from NRG Media.

3. Six months ago, Jade and Lucas Tabor were given life-changing news: Their son, Stehrling, had cancer.

When December approached, the Tabors knew celebrating Stehrling’s birthday at the beginning of the month and Christmas would require adjustments.

A Waterloo couple, Kassidy and Frank Hege, decided to help out, selling the evergreen trees from their newly acquired property to help the Tabor family.

“Knowing that other families are trekking the landscape of the Hege farm with Christmas hope in their hearts, choosing their very own tree with an endearing love, and hauling it home atop their vehicle to be lit in a cozy home — all in the name of benefiting our family— feels like the most magical way for Christmas to be this year,” Tabor said. “This is a gift in and of itself that has the true story of hope tenderly revealed, and the kind-hearted generosity of the Heges and our community lifting us up this holiday season.”

In Sports, the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team dropped a non-conference game to the Lake Mills L-Cats Monday night.

The Blackhawks' gameplan was to slow down the L-Cats multitude of scoring weapons, but it wasn't enough.

Lake Mills was able to use a balanced attack with Taylor Roughen scoring 15 points and Jade Pitta adding 14 to separate themselves for a 65-41 victory at home.

From Lakeside Lutheran, senior high jumper Collin Schulz signed his national letter of intent to the United States Air Force Academy.

“It was a very long process for me. After my sophomore year, colleges started writing letters and getting in contact with me through phone calls and emails,” Schulz said. “I didn’t take it very seriously at first because I was only a sophomore. The more people that reached out, the more I took it seriously."

