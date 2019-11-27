Good morning,

It's Wednesday, November 27, 2019 and here's what you need to know to start your day in Jefferson County.

1. The Fort Atkinson Lions Club Distinguished Community Service Award was given to Steve Mode at the club's dinner meeting Monday evening.

Presenting the honor to Mode, Lions First Vice President Russ Turk noted that annually since 1947, the club has presented its Distinguished Community Service Award to a person or persons who contribute his or her time and talents for the betterment of Fort Atkinson through community service. The contributions are for services provided outside of one’s job, for community service and not for awards received on a state or national level.

“Fort Atkinson is blessed with many fine individuals giving their time and talents to make our community a better place to live, work and enjoy,” Turk said. “This award is usually given to those who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and take on the dirty, routine and unrewarding things that every successful project has. In my mind, these are often the people that really make things happen and are equally or even more deserving of this recognition.”

2. The coolest thing made in Fort Atkinson was determined to be Spacesaver's new GROW Mobile System.

“In a community that makes a lot of cool things, receiving this award is a real honor,” said Spacesaver CEO Mark Haubenschild. “We’re proud to continue Spacesaver’s long tradition of designing and manufacturing quality products right here in Fort Atkinson.”

Each year, in honor of Manufacturing Month, the chamber of commerce celebrates local manufacturers as some of the largest area employers, highlighting the diverse products created in the region and the impact of manufacturing on the local economy. To increase awareness of these products and the modern technology needed to produce them, the chamber also hosts the “Coolest Thing Made in Fort Atkinson” competition. Residents and businesses are invited to vote for their favorite product.

The entries for 2019 included breakfast meats produced by the 130-year, family-owned and operated Jones Dairy Farm. The company is proud of its high-quality, great-tasting products which, unlike some of its competitors, do not include artificial preservatives, binders or fillers.

3. Fort Atkinson will be lit up like a Christmas tree Saturday evening when a tree-lighting ceremony is held at the Riverfront Plaza.

Caroling and refreshments will begin at 4:30 p.m., with the tree-lighting commencing at 5 p.m.

In Sports, Mackenzie Balanganayi brought more than just sacks and tackles for loss to the UW-W Warhawks football team — he also brought his smile.

“The guys talk about his smile because he has a hell of a smile,” fifth-year head coach Kevin Bullis said.

On Thursday, Balanganayi was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after finishing second in the league for sacks (7) and fifth in the league in tackles for loss (10).

A junior Jefferson football player is kicking field goals and raising money for cancer research.

Carson Fairfield asked people to make pledges toward pediatric cancer research through the Lemonade Stand organization. Fairfield set two goals: raise $1,000 and score 50 points for the Eagles.

“I didn’t score the 50 points, but the fact that I got more than $1,200 was huge,” Fairfield said.

