JEFFERSON - The West Elementary Student Council will host a donation drive for the Humane Society of Jefferson County later this month, with collections taking place in and around the elementary school's open house April 28.
The student council settled on this initiative because the group was looking for a way they could directly benefit the community.
At the open house, set to run from 4-6 p.m. that day, Student Council members will have a booth where they will and collect needed items to benefit the animals at the Jefferson County shelter, their housing and care.
The group plans to deliver all donations they have collected to the Humane Society May 3, when they will also spend a couple of hours volunteering at the shelter.
The group has not set a specific goal for the number of items collected - any amount would be appreciated, said Zach Novak, fourth-grade teacher and advisor to the student council.
The group is mainly focusing on gathering physical items that contribute to the animals' care, such as food, bedding, and litterboxes as well as cleaning supplies.
On the humane society's "most needed items" wish list are the following:
Purina ONE Adult Premium Cat Food (Tender Selects with Chicken or Indoor Advantage varieties preferred); Purina ONE Healthy Puppy; Purina ONE Healthy Kitten; grain-free dry cat food, any brand (for cats with special dietary needs); grain-free dry dog food, any brand (for dogs with special dietary needs); canned dog food; canned cat food; grain-free canned dog food (for dogs with special dietary needs); grain-free canned cat food (for cats with special dietary needs); canned kitten food; hot dogs (used for training and administering medication); probiotics for cats; KMR brand powdered kitten milk replacer; soft dog treats (no biscuits, please); rawhides (made in the USA); catnip (dry or fresh catnip which has not been exposed to any chemicals); puzzle feeders for dogs and cats; wild bird seed and suet (for our indoor feline bird watchers); cat toys (plastic balls, glitter balls, stuffed mice, wand/fishing pole toys, etc.); Feliway spray; squeaky dog toys (no rope toys, please); Kong toys; Jolly Balls; dog toys for aggressive chewers; lick mats; Quilts, blankets, and rugs; dog and cat beds that can be machine-washed; carpet squares; clean, sturdy cardboard boxes for cats to hide and play in. (Size can vary but 1 cubic foot - about the size of a milk crate- works well); retractable leashes for large dogs; solid colored fleece blankets; small blankets like receiving blankets; Stretch and Scratch (available at stretchandscratch.com); Humaniac Scratch Bricks (available at animal-care.com); cat towers and furniture for the community room; Kuranda cat towers for the catzebo and community cat rooms; Kuranda kitty cots for the community cat room windows; liquid laundry detergent; bleach; dryer sheets; dish soap; garbage bags (13 gallon and 39 gallon or larger sizes are preferred); disposable gloves; towels and washcloths; paper towels; toilet paper; laundry baskets; disinfectant wipes; stainless steel wipes; Windex; paper food trays (1/4 pound capacity); small disposable plates (approx. 6″ or smaller); Sharpie permanent markers; highlighters (yellow and orange preferred); White and colored copy paper; and postage stamps.
