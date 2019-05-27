WHITEWATER — The William Graham Post 173 of the American Legion will be selling its building, it was announced during Whitewater’s Memorial Day observance Monday.
As part of his comments at the Veterans Memorial Building, commonly known as the American Legion building along Wisconsin Street, post Adjutant Steve Smith announced that a dwindling active membership, a lack of resources to maintain the building, and a refocusing on serving veterans led to the decision to sell the building, which is 50 years old this year.
He said that the post has notified the City of Whitewater about selling the building, and that he was hoping the city itself would purchase the property and, ideally, turn it into a community center.
After recounting the history of both the post and the building, Smith said, “Our membership is deciding to sell this building, before we are overwhelmed by the expense of operating and maintaining it. We simply do not have the resources.”
Smith emphasized that Post 173 itself is not disbanding.
“To be clear, we are not going away,” he said. “We are downsizing to better focus on our mission, and we will continue to meet and function as we have done in the past.”
Before making that public announcement, Smith shared the history of both the national and local American Legion and related organizations.
He noted that the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) was founded in 1899 after the Spanish-American War.
“They are celebrating 120 years of existence, and I mean no disrespect toward our comrades in the VFW, but this year, 2019, is a momentous year for the American Legion,” he said. “As a national organization, we are celebrating 100 years under our four pillars of service — veterans’ affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth. The American Legion, VFW and other veteran organizations brought into existence the modern VA, the GI Bill and dozens of health-care benefits. It helped build the memorials in Washington D.C.”
Smith then announced that 2019 also marks the 100th year of the founding of the the American Legion’s William Graham Post 173.
“This post is named after Cpl. William H. Graham, who was killed in action on either Aug. 2 or Aug. 3 of 1918, while fighting as a member of Company K, 128th Infantry, in France,” Smith said.
“Curious as to who he was — aside from being the first serviceman from Whitewater to die in World War I — and not being able to find anything in our 100 years of files, I went to the library and found an article in the Aug. 22, 1919, issue of the Whitewater Gazette, reporting his death,” he said. “Curiously, there was nothing reported about his death in the Whitewater Register … maybe because Graham acted as a correspondent for the Gazette while his unit was serving in Waco, Texas.”
Smith noted that Graham was born on Memorial Day in 1890.
“For those of us old enough to remember, Memorial Day was always May 30 — it was more important to recognized those who served and died rather than have a three-day weekend, believe it or not,” he said.
His parents were immigrants from Ireland, and lived on Franklin Street in Whitewater, Smith said. Graham attended both the Normal School and University of Wisconsin in Madison, where he was employed. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard and saw six years of service on the Mexican border and in World War 1.
Graham died during the Aisne-Marne Offensive, which marked a turning point for Allied Forces near the end of the war, Smith recalled.
“His parents were notified of his death by telegram, two-and-a-half weeks after his death,” he said. “His memorial service was held on Sept. 8 at the Congregational Church, where he was a member.
Smith then spoke about the history of the American Legion William Graham Post 173 building.
“Our American Legion post was founded on Dec. 19, 1919, and it bears his name,” Smith said. “This year is the 50th anniversary of the building we now occupy. At that time, we had over 400 members — veterans from World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. We had some families with three generations of veterans involved. Together, they raised the money and provided a ton of sweat equity to construct this Veterans Memorial Building — how times have changed.
“Our membership has dwindled to 72 card-carrying members,” Smith said. “Many of them are inactive, as of last count. The challenge of maintaining this facility has become our priority, rather than meeting our service commitments to our community. So, 2019 is also the year that our membership is deciding to sell this building, before we are overwhelmed by the expense of operating and maintaining it. We simply do not have the resources.
“I thought you should know where we, the William Graham Post 173, have been, where we are, and where are going,” he said. “To be clear, we are not going away. We are downsizing to better focus on our mission, and we will continue to meet and function as we have done in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.