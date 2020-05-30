WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater has created a phased plan to reopen facilities and programs in a safe manner for both employees and the community.
“The plan outlines our operations moving forward,” said City Manager Cameron Clapper. “However, because new information comes out regularly regarding COVID-19, we expect that the plan will be updated regularly.”
In order to observe physical-distancing practices, the city continues to have a number of employees working remotely. While the Whitewater Municipal Building is open, meetings with specific department staff members, including directors, should be scheduled in advance.
Starting June 1, all service counters will be open for those wishing to pay a bill, submit/request a permit application, or register to vote in person. Staff will be available to respond to emails and voicemails.
"City staff will continue to keep the lines of communication open and encourage the community to reach out as needed," Clapper said.
The plan will be updated regularly on the city website at https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/502/COVID-19-Community-Updates, as new information is made available.
"Though this plan addresses municipal operations exclusively, city officials continue to encourage all members of the Whitewater community to follow health and safety guidance as provided by public health and business officials at the county, state and federal level," according to the plan.
Observance of the following key practices is encouraged:
• Practice social/physical distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet between yourself and others outside your household.
• Avoid large gatherings, especially those where social distancing practices are not observed.
• Frequently wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
• Cover coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands).
• Regularly clean and disinfect high‐touch surfaces.
• Avoid shaking hands.
• Stay home when sick, including with even mild symptoms, and discuss your health with your primary medical care provider.
• Continue to remain safer at home if you are considered to be at high risk for severe illness due to COVID‐19.
• If operating a business, protect customers by implementing strategies to encourage adherence to these same guidelines in your business.
"There is much that remains unknown about COVID‐19 disease and the potential impacts this pandemic will have on the city organization or the local economy," the plan states. "It is likely that COVID‐19‐related response and recovery operations will need to be sustained for six to 12 months or longer. In this ever‐ changing environment, city staff will strive to be adaptable in the face of change and uncertainty."
