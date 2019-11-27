Due to a distribution problem, the Daily Union did not get to the Whitewater post office in time for delivery today, Wednesday, Nov. 27.
For Whitewater-area subscribers, both the Wednesday and Friday papers will be delivered in the Friday mail.
Subscribers who purchase a Wednesday Daily Union at a retail outlet should call the newspaper office at (920) 563-5553 to receive a credit on their account.
Meanwhile, the e-edition of the Daily Union is available to read free of charge today. Visit www.dailyunion.com and click on the e-edition button on the right side of the website homepage to access the paper.
The Daily Union apologizes for the inconvenience and wishes everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.