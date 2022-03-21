WHITEWATER - Whitewater High School's job fair last week saw good participation from students, families and prospective employers alike.
The job fair sought to connect students to employment opportunities, both those affiliated with the school's growing Youth Apprenticeship program and independent community employment.
I really wanted to make sure there was something for everyone at the job fair," said Molly Fuller, family and community engagement coordinator for the Whitewater Unified School District.
The event took place on the evening of March 16. During the fair, students and their family members had the opportunity to speak with with representatives from numerous area companies and other organizations seeking employees.
Visitors to the fair could pick up applications or collect business cards with the idea of setting up formal interviews at a later date.
"When I was hired on to a new position in July as Whitewater Unified School District’s Family/Community Engagement Coordinator, I had one goal, to help every student realize their full potential," said Molly Fuller, who coordinated the fair.
In speaking with educational leaders at the high school, Fuller became aware of the school's youth apprenticeship program, which is part of a statewide initiative designed for high school students who want to gain hands-on experience in an occupational area at a worksite along with the classroom instruction they receive at school.
Fuller said that while the program had been in existence at Whitewater for some years, participation had been comparatively low and numbers dipped further when the pandemic first hit.
Fuller reasoned that more students would take advantage of this unique opportunity if they were only aware of it, so she kicked off an awareness campaign. The recent job fair was just one of the steps in that process, and it has indeed resulted in an upsurge in students interested in youth apprenticeships.
Earlier in the year, the school had also hosted a career fair, which brought in more than 80 students and 40 parents with 13 companies represented.
"With the excitement that was generated from the Career Fair, I knew we had something special," Fuller said.
The job fair started where the winter career fair left off, going beyond exploration into action.
Not only was this month's job fair bigger than the winter event, but it also offered people the opportunity to apply for jobs on the spot.
In order to get students comfortable with the job application process and the idea of speaking with potential employers, Fuller and other Whitewater school staffers met with students ahead of the fair, holding mock interviews and providing tips to improve students' interviewing skills.
As a result, Fuller said, students did a great job interacting with the employers at last week's fair and the event resulted in lots of positive connections and employment leads.
Last week's event brought in 128 students and 83 parents, with 31 potential employers represented, including private companies, governmental entities and local organizations.
In addition, the students were joined by two state Senators, and one state representative attended.
Among the companies and organizations represented were Provisur Technologies, the Whitewater Police Department, the Whitewater Fire Department, Culver's Restaurant, the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the City of Whitewater, State Farm - Jennifer Visser, Fairhaven, Blackhawk Technical College, Whitewater Manufacturing, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dining Services, East West Manufacturing, Whitewater Veterinary Hospital, Abbey Springs on Lake Geneva, Fort HealthCare, Topcon, Kwik Trip, St. Elizabeth Manor, Generac, Mercyhealth, New Horizon Food, Revamp Nutrition, Spacesaver, Beloit Senior Living, the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Charter Next Generation, Frostie Freeze, Husco International, Scot Forge, Wisconsin Army National Guard, Senator Steve Nass, Senator Janis Ringhand, and Representative Don Vruwink.
"Whitewater Unified School District looks forward to continued partnerships like this, through which we can help our students achieve greatness," Fuller said.
