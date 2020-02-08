WHITEWATER — A 65-year-old Whitewater man died Saturday after the SUV he was driving crashed in the Rock County Town of Lima.
At 7:40 a.m. Saturday, Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies and Milton Fire/EMS personnel responded to a traffic crash with injuries in the 8000 block of North County Highway KK, which is north of East State Highway 59.
Upon arrival, deputies located an overturned 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with two occupants trapped inside.
Lifesaving measures were performed on the driver; he was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
The front-seat passenger, a 64-year-old female from Whitewater, suffered minor injuries.
It is believed that the driver was traveling north on Highway KK when he suffered a medical event and lost control of the Equinox, which then crashed.
