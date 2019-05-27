WHITEWATER — Residents received a few history lessons during the Memorial Day observance in Whitewater Monday.
Speaking at the American Legion building in Whitewater was retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick J. O’Connor.
A 1971 graduate of Whitewater High School, O’Connor graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1975. He had a 20-year military career, including being deployed in Operation Desert Storm. He retired from Wisconsin Emergency Management in 2016, and currently serves as senior vice commander VFW Post 5470.
O’Connor began his remarks with a brief history of Memorial Day.
“In May 1868, General John A. Logan, the commander in chief of a veterans’ group known as the Grand Old Army of the Republic, issued a decree that May 30 should become a nationwide day of commemoration for the more than 620,00 soldiers in the then-recently ended Civil War,” O’Connor said. “On Decoration Day, as Logan dubbed it, ‘Americans should lay flowers and decorate the graves of the war dead, whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in our land.’”
O’Connor said that “according to legend,” Logan chose May 30 because it was a rare day that did not fall on the anniversary of a Civil War battle.
“Although, some historians believe the day was selected to ensure that flowers across the country would be available and in bloom,” he added.
Although the term “Memorial Day” was used in 1880s, the holiday officially was known as Decoration Day for more than a century, O’Connor said.
“It was changed by federal law in 1964, and four years later, the Holiday Uniform Act of 1968 went into effect, moving Memorial Day from its official day of observance on May 30, regardless of the day of the week, to a set day, the last Monday in May,” he said. “The move has not been without controversy. Veterans groups are concerned that more Americans associated the holiday with the first long weekend of the summer, and not its intended purpose of honoring the nation’s war dead.”
He added that some of those veterans’ groups continue to lobby to change back to the May 30 observance.
O’Connor also spoke on a more modern element of honoring fallen service members.
“With advances in technology, you no longer have to wait for the paper or search a 24-hour news cycle to see who has given their life for their country,” O’Connor explained. “Now, there is a Facebook page titled You’re Not Forgotten.”
He recited multiple entries on the You’re Not Forgotten Facebook page, noting veterans from all branches of the armed services.
O’Connor ended his remarks by reciting the poem “In Flanders Fields,” which was written by Canadian physician World War I Lt. Col. John McCrae.
Also offering some history was Steven Smith, adjutant for the William Graham Post 173 of the American Legion.
He shared the biography of William Graham — the first Whitewater-area soldier to die in World War I — and the history of the post named in memory of him.
He then announced that, after 50 years, the post would be selling the building (see related story on A3).
Jason Dean, commander of Post 5470 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, addressed attendees, as well.
“It is the duty of the American Legion and VFW to serve the veterans who have already served,” he said. “But it is also our duty to prepare for the future, and we have some amazing young people here who have done some great things.”
He acknowledged Badger Boys State delegates Colin Chenoweth, Aidan Coburn and Broderick Frye; Badger Girls State delegates Ryann Aschenbrener, Carol Crowley and Sophie Olson; VFW Scholarship recipient Hannah Delaney; American Legion/Al and Doris Kolmos Scholarship recipient Wesley Salverson; American Legion Americanism Award winner Jeremy Beltre Oquendo; and American Legion Outstanding Athlete Award winner Dylan Pease.
“Today is a day of reflection, but it is also a day to celebrate,” Dean noted during the program. “A lot of people do get upset because there is a lot of celebrating on Memorial Day, but to me — and I lost 11 marines in Iraq — it is a day of celebration. They would not want us to just sit back and be mopey and sorrowful all day.
“So today, go out an have a barbecue, if the rain does not hit us too much,” Dean said. “I ask you, though, to celebrate in memory of someone else. Say a prayer for the person who fell, and say one for the family, as well.”
Dean formally introduced Curtis Lemke, who is the vice president of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Student Veterans Organization (SVO).
Also during the program, the American Legion Rifle Squad gave a salute to honor regional veterans who have passed away since last year’s Memorial Day, which was followed by a rendition of “Taps” played by Whitewater High School band member Weston Lema.
Whitewater-area veterans who have passed away since last May include Harold H. Adams, Peter R. Berry, Frederick M. Cerkoney, Charles “Tom” Coe, Jess F. Deegan, Thomas E. Flanders, Jeremy Ketchum, David S. Meyer, Raymond, L. Miller, Douglas H. Parker, Leonard R. Plucinsky, Irving E. Reinke, John A. Sandaerson, Albin J. Sweet, David J. Triebold, Richard R. Triebold, Eutimio H. Vasquez, Eugene Wagie, Robert J. Wagner and Richard Yasko.
Delivering the opening invocation and closing benediction for Monday’s memorial service was Pastor Jerald Wendt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.