WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Unified School District School Board has selected Dr. Caroline Pate-Hefty to be the district administrator, effective July 1.
The announcement Monday marks the culmination of a four-month process that began with soliciting the community’s feedback about the needs and priorities of the school district and the qualifications and characteristics stakeholders wanted in their next leader.
From a field of approximately 40 applicants, a slate of 10 potential candidates emerged as best matches to the search criteria. The board selected five semi-finalists
to interview, and after two final interviews, Dr. Pate-Hefty emerged as the perfect fit for the students, staff, schools, and community of WUSD. school board President Casey Judd said.
"Dr. Pate-Hefty’s focus on all students and obvious passion make her an excellent fit for the Whitewater Unified School District. The board unanimously approved her, and we are confident that her leadership will serve our school and community exceptionally well.”
Dr. Pate-Hefty is a leader in supporting diverse school districts with a focus on equity
and inclusion. She has served as the executive director of student services in
Maywood, Melrose Park and Broadview Public Schools in Cook County, Ill., for more than eight years. In Maywood, Dr. Pate-Hefty spearheaded legislation that allowed 125 students to return to their nine homeschool environments, saving her district millions of dollars annually.
Dr. Pate-Hefty brings extensive experience in supporting campus security, special
education, discipline, climate/culture and district-wide social and emotional learning
models. She has been a selected presenter for Empowerment and Advocacy for
Students with Challenging Behavior Conference, Illinois Association of Latino
Administrators and the Healthy Schools Campaign.
Dr. Pate-Hefty holds a doctor of education degree from National Louis University in 2017, a Master of Arts degree from Concordia University IN 2007 and a Bachelor of
Education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater IN 2002.
SHE SAID SHE IS thrilled to be selected as WUSD’s District Administrator saying, “I am honored and proud to have been selected to serve as the Whitewater Unified School District's administrator and to support its mission to inspire and empower students to achieve excellence in a safe, innovative educational environment.
The school board sent out a thank you to the school district and community members for their support and input throughout the process.
"We are especially thankful for participation in digital sessions during these unprecedented times," it said. "Additionally, the school board thanks Dr. Jim Shaw for his unwavering professional and exceptional service as interim district administrator.
The board noted that there soon will be an announcement about an opportunity for the community to meet and welcome Dr. Pate-Hefty to Whitewater.
