JANESVILLE — A 58-year-old Whitewater woman has been arrested in a Jan. 9 fraud case involving an elderly Rock County resident.
On Thursday, March 5, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau arrested Susan Kay Salyers, 58, for stealing upward of $52,000 from the victim between October 2017 through December 2019.
Salyers was arrested for 96 counts, including unauthorized use of personal identifying information, fraudulent use of a financial card, forgery, theft of more than $10,000 and theft from a person at risk.
Salyers is being held at the Rock County Jail and was to make an initial appearance in Rock County Circuit Court at 3 p.m. Friday.
