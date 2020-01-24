ELKHORN — A Whitewater woman facing her fourth intoxicated-driving charge admitted to having one drink before driving, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Circuit Court.
Walworth County sheriff’s deputies say Krystal A. Rucks, 29, of 1134 W. Walworth Ave., drove while intoxicated at about 10:48 p.m. on Jan. 14 on State Highway 89 in the Town of Whitewater, the complaint states.
Rucks drove 74 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to the complaint.
Results from a blood test are pending.
Rucks has similar convictions from 2008, 2010 and 2013, the complaint states.
