WHITEWATER — Parents, grandparents, businesspeople, educators and other community members are banding together through “Whitewater YES” to help encourage people to vote in favor of the Whitewater Unified School District’s operational referendum on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Whitewater YES volunteers are helping to make contact with voters, distribute yard signs, and assist in other ways to share the word about the upcoming vote.
“I am hoping people will vote “yes” for the Whitewater Unified School District referendum on Nov. 6th,” said Ron Binning, co-chair of Whitewater YES and owner of Binning & Dickens Insurance in Whitewater. “We need to support our schools and the great programs offered to our children. A strong school system will help keep our community strong.
“Our district has great achievements in keeping elementary class sizes smaller, achieving high ACT scores at the high school, offering a nationally-recognized music program as well as great sports events, and more,” he added. “In order to keep our schools great, we need to support this referendum, a continuation of the previous operational referendum.”
The wording of the referendum question reads: “Shall the Whitewater Unified School District, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $2 million for the 2019-20 school year, by $2.8 million for the 2020-21 school year, by $3.6 million for the 2021-22 school year, and by $4.4 million for the 2022-23 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of the following: maintaining targeted class sizes, maintaining student support and mental health services, maintaining comprehensive instructional and co-curricular programs, and maintaining technology, safety, and facilities infrastructure?”
Binning said that the district staff and board of education have worked diligently to create a responsible budget that will continue to allow students to grow and achieve excellence.
“The school board and staff are fiscally responsible leaders who have worked diligently with financial experts from all walks of life to cut thousands of dollars from the budget,” Binning noted. “Teachers, support staff and administrators have made financial sacrifices in both pay and benefits to help ensure that Whitewater children continue to receive a high-quality education.”
The state’s per-child allocation for public schools has been cut to 2010-11 levels, he said.
“A wide range of community members all believe it is imperative to the future of area children that residents vote yes to pass the referendum on Nov. 6th,” Binning said.
Jessica Coburn, co-chair of Whitewater YES, agreed.
“As a parent of three children in the school district, I am very happy to support the Nov. 6 operational referendum to maintain the current programs in Whitewater for my children and the nearly 2,000 others in the district. I plan to vote “yes.”
“Our community is very supportive of strong schools.,” said Marjorie Stoneman, co-chair of Whitewater YES. “This operational referendum is a continuation of the last operational referendum, which our community wholeheartedly supported. And, our community not long ago supported a capital referendum to update school buildings to provide a safe, learning environment. I am so proud to be a member of this great community that values our children and their educational needs.”
Aurelio Callope, co-treasurer for Whitewater YES, concurred.
“As a member of the business community, I am happy to support this referendum and our schools,” he said. “I also want people to know that their taxes will not change the first year of the referendum in 2019. For the next three years after that, the increase is inflationary, and would mean an increase of $30 per $100,000 home value per year. This kind of increase is minimal, and its passing is crucial to our schools and our children.”
Residents with more detailed questions may visit the Whitewater Unified School District’s website at https://www.wwusd.org/referendum.
People who want to help Whitewater YES spread the “vote yes” message, request yard signs, or help make a financial contribution to Whitewater YES, may contact Stoneman at margiestoneman@sbcglobal.net or (414) 861-4126. Donations also may be sent to Whitewater YES via Aurelio Callope, N1060 Fremont Road, Whitewater, WI, 53190.
Yard signs can be picked up at the Binning and Dickens office on 319 W. Center St. Supporters are invited to “like” Whitewater YES for Education on Facebook.
