Editor's note: This article is part of a series on the resurging Youth Apprenticeship programs in area high schools. Last Wednesday, the Daily Union ran an overview of Youth Apprenticeship programs in the Fort Atkinson, Jefferson and Whitewater schools and how they're rebuilding after a pandemic slump. On Thursday, the paper featured Gavin Clifton, an ag mechanics youth apprentice from Jefferson working with Mid-State Equipment out of Watertown. On Friday, readers met Jaden Thompson, a hospitality youth apprentice from Fort Atkinson who hopes to own her own restaurant one day. Today, the Daily Union is featuring a Whitewater student who is just entering a youth apprenticeship in the area of health.
Vanesa Wence, a sophomore at Whitewater High School, didn't know much about youth apprenticeships prior to attending a career fair at her school earlier this year.
Interested in someday becoming a massage therapist, Wence decided to go to the job fair and just look around at the options that were available to help steer her toward that future career.
"It was a real reality check," she said. "I realized to get where I want to go, I really needed to get started."
She looked at both the academic side and the job side of preparing for her future career, looking at the classes that were available to her at school, such as Anatomy and Intro To Health Care Occupations, as well as scoping out potential employers who could give her a taste of what the field is like.
At the job fair, she talked with professionals with Mercy Health and other local health care providers.
"As I went through the fair, I got more comfortable asking questions," she said.
Wence is looking at partnering with Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater to gain on-the-job experience in health care while pursuing a technical certification as a certified nursing assistant.
"It makes sense to train to be a CNA while I'm still in high school," Wence said.
Many students choose to earn CNA certification as a step on their path to becoming health are providers later in life - whether as a doctor, nurse, radiologist or some other specialty.
CNA certification, one of the few health care credentials which does not require that people complete a full degree program, also provides those just entering the workforce with a solid qualification for steady employment, whether they decide to remain in that line of work or pursue opportunities elsewhere.
It's also a qualification that's greatly in demand right now as nursing homes and other health care providers struggle to find qualified staff during a time when applicants are few and job turnover high across multiple fields.
It is possible to pursue CNA certification independently, without also enrolling in a Youth Apprenticeship program, but Wence said that she thinks the combination of classwork, direction from her counseling office, and on-the-job training will offer her a better background in the field and will provide a great launching point for her future career.,
"Taking part in a YA program can help you decide which way you really want to go," Wence said. "It's not so much an overview, like you might get in a class at school. It's created specifically to allow you to explore what you want to do."
Once a YA student gets their feet wet, Wence said, they may decide their chosen career isn't such a good fit - before they've invested significant money in a college or technical degree. Or conversely, they might find it is a good fit, putting them in a position to get a leg up on their future career while their classmates are still hemming and hawing over a college major.
