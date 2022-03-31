WHITEWATER — Art by students, ages 4 to 18, will be featured in the April exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center as well as virtually on the Whitewater Arts Alliance website whitewaterarts.org/wusd-2022.
The show opens on Saturday, April 9, and runs through Sunday, April 24. The gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. There also will be a reception on April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center that will feature Whitewater Unified School District music students, and an Art Walk on Main Street featuring student artwork displayed at several downtown businesses.
Food and drinks will be provided.
The exhibit will include visual two-dimensional artwork by students from area schools. The art teachers displaying their students’ art are: Justin Mane, Washington Elementary; Sara Sixel, Lincoln Elementary; Sara Brautigam, Lakeview Elementary; Sarah Heyer, middle school; and Crystal Gill, high school.
“The WUSD art teachers are thrilled to display student work from across the district for all to see in the beautiful Whitewater Arts Center," Christine Hayes, WUSD chair, said. "The additional Art Walk to downtown businesses and extensive music offerings at the reception on April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. adds a new dimension to the youth arts experience. It is an honor for the Whitewater Arts Alliance to showcase the youth in our community.”
The mission of the Whitewater Arts Alliance is to promote the visual and performing arts through an alliance of artists, individuals, educational resources, and organizations to promote creativity and diversity that will serve to educate and enrich the lives of the residents of the Whitewater community and surrounding areas.
