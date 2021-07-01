WHITEWATER — Paul Ambrose has been named interim dean of the College of Business and Economics at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Ambrose joined the information technology and supply chain management department in 2005. He is a tenured professor and served as department chair for nearly four years.
As associate dean of graduate programs since 2015, he has been responsible for the administration and oversight of seven master’s degree programs and one doctorate program. He also worked closely with John Chenoweth, dean of the college, who will serve as the new provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UW-Whitewater.
“I’m pleased Dr. Ambrose has agreed to serve as interim dean,” Chenoweth said. “He has overseen the advancement and growth of our graduate programs, which have experienced considerable success during the past six years. He understands the college and is fully prepared to support the overall goals of the university.”
Ambrose assumed the role of interim dean on July 1.
“I plan to carry on the vision and framework of excellence developed by both Dr. Chenoweth and Dr. Christine Clements, former dean,” Ambrose said. “That framework requires adapting and responding to changes in the environment, and we will continue to move forward with innovative new initiatives.”
The College of Business and Economics is the largest AACSB-accredited business school in Wisconsin and is highly regarded for the quality of both its in-person and online degree programs. Ambrose will lead 184 faculty and staff in a college with more than 4,000 students enrolled in bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs. Meeting students’ needs and providing exceptional experiences are at the core of the college’s strategic priorities.
Notably, the college set a graduate program enrollment record in fall 2020 under Ambrose’s leadership. Reaching this milestone required monitoring higher education and economic trends, in addition to listening to feedback from students, faculty and employers.
“The college has a rich tradition of excellence as a business school, and we have been a pioneer in online education,” Ambrose said. “We can never rest on our past achievements, however.
“A large percentage of our graduates are employed in Wisconsin and the surrounding region, and we must remain nimble to meet the evolving needs of the workforce,” he added. “This requires providing a broader range of learning opportunities for both traditional students and adult learners.”
Ambrose earned a Ph.D. in business administration from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, an MBA in marketing and information systems from the Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchirapalli, and a Bachelor of Engineering in mechanical engineering from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. Ambrose also is a co-founder of Ekantha Global, a U.S.-based social enterprise that seeks to equip and empower the underprivileged — both locally and globally.
A national search for the dean position is planned in 2021-22.
photo credit to: UW-Whitewater/Craig Schreiner
