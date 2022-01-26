WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Office of Continuing Education and Fairhaven Senior Services announce “American Profiles” as the theme for their spring lecture series

Since 1983, UW-Whitewater faculty and staff and community and business leaders have offered free presentations on topics ranging from art and literature to history and politics. Politicians, activists, musicians and every day citizens. Systems, inventions, and tragedies.

This spring, we will spend an hour each week, putting the spotlight on changemakers that have made history. From local stories to those that made a global impact, join us as we take a closer look at some fascinating American profiles.

The titles and presenters of the lectures for the spring series are as follows:

• Monday, Feb. 7 at 3 p.m.

Who are the Supremes? A Discussion of the Lives of Supreme Court Justices

Presented by Monica Lineberger, Assistant Professor, Political Science

• Monday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

Educational Innovators: Profiles from the American Past

Presented by Anne Durst, Associate Professor, Educational Foundations

• Monday, Feb. 21 at 3 p.m.

An Opportunity and a Burden: The Lives of Loyalist Women in Revolutionary Philadelphia

Presented by Kimberly Nath, Associate Professor, History

• Monday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

Life at the Intersections: The Labor, Activism, and Legacy of Pauli Murray

Presented by Ashley Barnes-Gilbert, Lecturer, Women’s and Gender Studies

• Monday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

Forgetting and Remembering the “Spanish” Flu Pandemic

Presented by Karl Brown, Associate Professor, History

• Monday, March 14 at 3 p.m.

Flaco Jiménez and the Accordion: Global Intersections

Presented by Erin Bauer, Assistant Professor, Music

• Monday, March 21 at 3 p.m.

Profile of Wisconsin Mass Media History

Presented by Brian Schanen, Lecturer, Communication

• Monday, March 28 at 3 p.m.

The Poison Widow of Whitewater: Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder

Presented by Jennifer Motszko, Digital Scholarship & Preservation Archivist

• Monday, April 11 at 3 p.m.

Wendell Willkie and the We Want Willke Campaign

Presented by Dick Haven, Professor Emeritus, Communication

Lectures in the Spring Fairhaven Lecture Series, “American Profiles” currently are open to Fairhaven residents but might be open to the public later in the semester. They will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/UWWFairhavenLecture/ and recorded and posted to our website and YouTube channel. Videos of lectures from this and previous series can be accessed for free any time after they are posted online.

Visit www.uww.edu/ce/fairhaven and www.facebook.com/UWWFairhavenLecture/ for videos, descriptions of each lecture, and updates on the status of each lecture. Contact Kari Borne at bornek@uww.edu or (262) 472-1003 for further information or to request accommodations.

Recommended for you

Load comments