WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication announces the 43rd Ceramics sale.
This year the sale will take place in rooms 108 and 109 of the Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater, on Friday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Proceeds from the sale go toward the artists and the student organizations that facilitate the event. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not come to campus if you are ill.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
The ceramics sale features handmade, functional ceramic artwork created by members of the UW-Whitewater Department of Art and Design’s Ceramics program, past and present. Sales from items purchased supports the student UW-Whitewater Ceramics Organization’s goals in bringing regionally, nationally and internationally recognized ceramic artists to UW-Whitewater for visiting artist presentations and workshops, providing funding for field trips and other extracurricular opportunities, and more.
Associate Professor and organizer, Jared Janovec states, “It’s great to be back! We have moved over to the Community Engagement Center which will allow our community greater access.
“The faculty, staff and students who created these works are very talented in their crafts, and there are some really unique pieces on display,” he added. “We can’t wait to see everyone in person after living in a realm of digital media for the last two years.”
In past years, the sale has included the Jewelry and Print areas. This year, the jewelry student organization has chosen to hold its sale online. More information will be posted when available to the official Facebook event at: https://fb.me/e/153BZYi5J.
