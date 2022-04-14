WHITEWATER — The Arboretum At Starin Park (AASP) will be unveiled during the City of Whitewater’s Earth and Arbor Day celebrations on April 22.
The event will begin with a welcome from Sherry Stanek, the city’s Chair of the Urban Forestry Commission, under whose guidance the effort was initiated to establish the AASP in 2020.
City Manager Cameron Clapper will deliver remarks and a city resolution. This will be followed by City Parks & Recreation Director Eric Boettcher, who will discuss the work that is to be accomplished there in 2022.
The initial landscape designs will be “unveiled” by Landscape Designer Danielle Bell, of Native Roots Landscape Design of Glendale. These designs will give everyone a look at what the first steps will be at developing micro-climate areas representative of Wisconsin’s various growing areas.
The goal is to establish the plantings for a welcome center and the first three of these micro-climates in 2022, as part of planting 150 trees and shrubs in the Arboretum this year. Ultimately, these micro-climate areas will be part of a nearly one-mile path that weaves around and through the nearly 35-acre Starin Park.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources representative, Olivia Withun, will be at the park to award City Forester Brian Neumeister the city’s 2022 Tree City award and also a Tree Campus award to Sustainability Director for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Wes Enterline, who has been a valuable partner to these efforts. In the last couple of years, Enterline has had two arboreta accredited on campus, The Salisbury Arboretum and The Chopp Arboretum, and has been an invaluable resource for Urban Forestry members.
On Arbor Day, April 30, the Urban Forestry Commission will be holding a Children’s AASP Day from noon until 2 p.m. featuring many tree activities that will help children and adults learn about the importance of trees and also birds in celebration of World Migratory Bird Day (May 17 this year).
There will be a bean bag Migratory Bird Toss game, a Who’s A Snowy Owl selfie station, tree ring-counting, tree cookie crafts, a wingspan banner where families can see how their “wings” compare to birds and many other fun activities. Snacks, all derived from trees, also will be offered.
This year also will be the UFC’s first year offering a Community Tree Sale. Native trees will be available for purchase by community members on Earth Day, April 22, from 1 to 6 p.m.; April 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; on Arbor Day, April 29, from 1 until 6 p.m.; and April 30, from 10 a.m. until noon at AASP’s lower shelter in Starin Park.
The purpose of this sale is to get native, high quality, air-pruned trees into the city’s tree canopy where they will thrive. This work is being undertaken with the support of local sponsors and the award of a $25,000 Wisconsin DNR matching grant as well as community volunteers.
For more information visit the Arboretum website: www.ArbAtStarin.org.
