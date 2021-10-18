WHITEWATER — The annual Whitewater Arts Alliance Members Show (and sale) will be exhibited in a hybrid format online at whitewaterarts.org and at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., from Friday, Nov. 19, to Sunday, Dec. 19.
Except for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 25-28, the gallery will be open Friday through Sunday each week from 2 to 4 p.m. The virtual show will be available for viewing all month.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be recording a virtual reception to display on its YouTube channel. Viewing the exhibit is free of charge and open to everyone interested in the visual arts. The City of Whitewater asks that visitors wear masks in the Cultural Arts Center regardless of vaccination status.
The WAA Members Show welcomes art pieces by Whitewater Arts Alliance members in any 2-D or 3-D medium completed during the last two years. The Alliance encourages each participant to submit three to four pieces.
All participants will be entered in a blind drawing for a free 2022 WAA membership. The drawing will be Sunday, Nov. 21.
Anyone can become a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance by completing a membership form and choosing their membership type. Check out whitewaterarts.org and click on "About" and "Become a Member" for more details.
Show visitors also will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite pieces on exhibit in-gallery or online.
Participating members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance are to bring their art and completed forms (unless submitted by email at wwartsalliance@gmail.com) to the Cultural Arts Center gallery on Sunday, Nov. 14, between 2 and 6 p.m. Current forms are on the WAA website whitewaterarts.org on the “forms” menu.
Artists are to pick up their art pieces after announcement of the viewers’ choices on Sunday, Dec. 19, at about 2:30 p.m.
Exhibit guidelines
Submitted pieces should represent work done during the last two years.
Submitted pieces must be original. If a piece references or reproduces a photograph, the artist is to have taken the original photograph(s).
Submitted 2-dimensional pieces must be wired and ready for hanging.
Pedestals are available for 3-dimensional pieces, but if a display case is needed the artist is to provide it.
Members may submit up to a maximum of four pieces.
Complete the licensing contract to merchandise images (whitewaterarts.org). At the WAA website, click on “Forms” and then click on “Members’ Show Licensing Agreement.”
Complete the general insurance release form for liability while pieces are on exhibit at the CAC (whitewaterarts.org). At the WAA website, click on “Forms” and then click on “Members’ Show Insurance Release.”
At the bottom of the insurance release form, you will find information tags for three art pieces. Complete one of the tags for each art piece to be submitted for the show. Attach the tag so that it can be viewed easily from the front.
Email digital copies of your art (JPEG format) to wwartsalliance@gmail.com for the virtual show.
Bring art pieces, completed forms (items 6 and 7 above, and unless emailed to wwartsalliace@gmail.com) to the CAC gallery on Nov. 14, between 2 and 6 p.m. or at another time by special arrangement.
Pick up art after announcement of viewers’ choice award on Sunday, Dec. 19, after 2:30 p.m.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 402 W. Main St., in the historic White building near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
