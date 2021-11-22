WHITEWATER — The annual Whitewater Arts Alliance Members Show (and sale) will be exhibited at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., and online at whitewaterarts.org now until Sunday, Dec. 19.
Except for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 26-28, the gallery will be open Friday through Sunday each week from 2 to 4 p.m. The virtual show will be available for viewing all month.
Nineteen artists are exhibiting their work in the virtual gallery, and 18 artists are displayed in the Cultural Arts Center with a variety of mediums including acrylic, mixed media, watercolor, metal sculpture, pencil, charcoal and photography. Viewing the exhibit is free of charge and open to everyone interested in the visual arts.
The city asks that visitors wear a mask in the CAC regardless of vaccination status.
The Whitewater Arts Alliance will be releasing an artist spotlight video to YouTube in early December in collaboration with McDarison Productions in lieu of a reception. This is to keep the community healthy and safe in the face of the spread of COVID-19.
Anyone can become a member of the Whitewater Arts Alliance by completing a membership form and choosing a contribution level. Check out whitewaterarts.org and click on "get involved" and "membership" for more details.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at in the historic White building, near the Birge Fountain. Parking is behind the building. An elevator is available for access from the parking lot entrance.
