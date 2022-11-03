Art by Whitewater Arts Alliance Members shown from Nov. 4 to Dec. 18 By Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Nov 3, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The annual Whitewater Arts Alliance Members Show runs from today through Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Cultural Arts Center, 402 West Main St.Except for Thanksgiving week, Nov. 24-27, the gallery will be open with free admission Thursday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.An opening reception is Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. All participants will be entered in a blind drawing for a free 2023 WAA membership.Those who are not members but would like to submit artwork for the show can join the alliance by visiting, www.whitewaterarts.org/membership, or can drop off their forms at the gallery.For information, visit whitewaterarts.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
