WHITEWATER — Studio 84 is hosting an online Avon fundraiser from now through Nov. 8.
All purchases made at Studio 84’s online Avon fundraiser website will benefit the Studio 84 by helping with operating funds.
Products available for purchase include Avon’s bath and body items, makeup, skin care, jewelry, home cleaning products, special holiday items and more.
Studio 84 is an art studio in downtown Whitewater that provides accessible opportunities in the arts to enrich peoples’ lives by focusing on the strengths and abilities of each individual, and by encouraging the creative voice with self-directed activities to inspire self-worth, pride, confidence and acceptance.
Studio 84’s online fundraiser is led by Anjie Kokan, an Avon Independent Sales Representative and mom of one of Studio 84’s clients who has autism.
“I’m happy to lead Studio 84’s Avon sale as a way to give back," she said. "My son Brin has found so much joy in art thanks to the studio, and my family and I are grateful. It has been a rough go this last year and a half for a lot of nonprofits, and helping Studio 84 benefits everyone in our community.
"My son has not only enjoyed learning about art, but he has also gained self-esteem in becoming an artist thanks to the studio," Kokan added. "Brin was so proud to have his cowboy painting displayed in Whitewater’s downtown art project this summer.”
Studio 84 will receive 25% of Avon purchases from personal care, beauty and jewelry products along with 15% of purchases from home products.
