WHITEWATER — While Natalie Serna, of Delevan, was visiting the United Kingdom in 2021, she missed her six cats waiting for her at home.
When she returned, she was reunited with her cats, and brought back the idea of opening her very own cat cafe.
Serna visited eight different British cat cafes and wanted to incorporate the welcoming cat cafes she visited to her own community.
Saturday was the grand opening of BaristaCats Cafe in Whitewater, 135 W. Center St., now one of the three cat cafes in the state.
Serna was overwhelmed with tears talking about the turn out from the weekend.
“The turnout we had was so, so phenomenal,” she said. “That was so incredible and I can’t wait until we get more kitties and find them forever homes because there’s so many that need it.”
Over the weekend, seven cats were adopted at BaristaCats Cafe.
“It’s an honor to have something like this in the community,” she said. “The impact is going to be incredible and I look forward to that.”
With the partnership of the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Serna is helping cats find their forever homes.
“We are more of a source to help their personalities, so people can see them truly come out of their shell,” Serna said. “In shelters they tend to shut down and you can’t really see who they are because they get scared and they get depressed.”
All of the adoption fees from adoptions at the cafe go back to the Humane Society, Serna said.
“My payoff is watching them get adopted and watching the look on people’s faces,” she said.
Serna highly recommends people who visit the cafe to register a spot online especially on a weekend, since the limit number of visitors is 15 at a time.
This is to ensure there is plenty of room for the people who are visiting to play with the cats, she said.
Anyone can walk in without a reservation if there are openings, but if there are no openings, visitors will not be able to come in at that time.
To go orders are not offered at the cafe, that is to guarantee quality over quantity, according to baristacatscafe.com.
“We are not trying to compete with anybody, there are plenty of cafes in town,” Serna said. “We’re not a cafe cafe, that wasn’t our intention here.”
Serna spends time making sure once the cats make their way to the cafe they are accumulated.
“I work one on one with them, I double test them, socialize them and make sure they’re safe,” she said.
Reservations to visit the cafe can be found online at https://baristacatscafe.com/reservations.
