WHITEWATER — Bulk pickup in the City of Whitewater will take place on each Thursday in May: May 5, May 12, May 19 and May 26.
• These bulk pickup days are for garbage or recycling items that are too large to fit in the toters. This does not include yard waste, construction materials, hazardous materials or electronics (including TVs).
• Electronic recycling is scheduled for May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Lot B (Cravath Lakefront). Additional information will be forthcoming.
• Place all large items including furniture, carpeting, large metal, large cardboard boxes (emptied and flattened) and appliances 6 feet away from, not in front of or next to the toters.
• Small, non-recycle items should be placed in a trash bag.
• Small items such as automotive batteries, tires (two per home per month), drain oil (in sealed 1- to 5-gallon container) should also be 6 feet away from the toters.
• Extra paper or bulk recycling should be bagged in clear plastic bags and placed at the curb away from the toters.
• Solid waste containers, recycling containers and bulk items should not be placed at the collection point sooner than 4 p.m. on the day before the collection day.
• Solid waste containers, recycling containers or bulk items should not remain at the curb line after 9 a.m. on the day after the scheduled collection time.
For additional pickup information or removal of TVs, contact John’s Disposal at 473-4700 for current disposal rates.
