WHITEWATER — Each year the community comes together for the Discover Whitewater Series (DWS): Half Marathon and 5k, with a dedication to a healthier Whitewater community and to support local charity organizations.
The Greater Whitewater Committee (GWC) got together with many organizations throughout the community to develop the DWS in 2013. For nine years the GWC has spearheaded the annual race and continues to support through providing volunteers on race day.
Scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 19, DWS participants will run through the City of Whitewater in both the half marathon and 5k courses.
“The course takes participants through the City of Whitewater and we are able to have people from UW-Whitewater, the school district, the business community and the whole city volunteer,” GWC Chairman Larry Kachel said. “They continue to make the race a special one.”
GWC is a community organization comprised of businesses with the goals to educate, advocate, and develop ideas that make Whitewater a destination choice to visit and live. More than 30 representatives from the community gather regularly to plan the DWS and ensure that a high quality, safe and challenging course is established for all participants.
Over eight years, DWS has distributed more than $204,500 to five local charity partners — Bethel House (which provides interim housing for homeless families), Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3), Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
“Even after so many years of volunteering with the DWS, I’m thrilled to see the support the entire community brings year after year,” DWS Race Director Dawson Miller said. “A huge thank you goes out to the Greater Whitewater Committee.”
The DWS team looks forward to another year working alongside the community and to seeing all the participants on race day. Register at https://runwhitewater.com. Register before Sept. 5 to ensure receiving a DWS T-shirt.
The Greater Whitewater Committee is an action-oriented group committed to working with citizens, elected officials and policymakers to identify, craft and implement a pro-business agenda. The agenda advances the economic, educational and social policies required to energize and secure the Whitewater Area’s economic future, as well as protect its quality of life.
By working closely with the City of Whitewater, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Whitewater Unified School District and the local community, Whitewater can increase its visibility and become a beacon for business and leisure in the State of Wisconsin.
The goal of the DWS is to promote the City of Whitewater and highlight its greatest features, while keeping everyone in the community active. All the proceeds from the race are donated to five local non-profit partners: Bethel House (which provides interim housing for homeless families), Whitewater LEADS, Working for Whitewater’s Wellness (W3), Whitewater Unified School District and the J-Hawk Aquatic Club.
The DWS partners with the city, business community, university and the school district to make this an event that benefits all who participate.
For more information about the race visit www.runwhitewater.com.
For further details, contact Jeffery Knight, executive director, at (920) 728-0662 or jpk@knightpublicaffairs.com. For general race information email info@runwhitewater.com.
