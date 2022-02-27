WHITEWATER — The League of Women Voters of the Whitewater Area announces it will host an in-person Whitewater Unified School District School Board candidate forum on Saturday, March 12.
The forum will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the City of Whitewater Council Chambers, 312 W Whitewater St., Whitewater. City officials ask members of the public to wear face coverings in city-owned facilities, regardless of vaccination status.
Four candidates are running for two open seats on the school board. They all have confirmed their participation: Miguel Aranda, Jennifer Kienbaum (incumbent), Joseph Kromholz (incumbent) and Andrea Svec.
The League will be assisted in running the forum by Whitewater High School students under the supervision of the League and Whitewater High School American Government teacher Greg Stewart.
The forum will be co-moderated by WHS students, junior Alex Martin and senior Aldo Rodriguez. Persons who have questions for the candidates but are unable to attend the forum may submit their questions electronically via the following Google Form by Wednesday, March 9.
Submit questions for the school board candidates at the WUSD School Board Candidate Forum Submission Form.
Candidate questions prepared by the LWV Whitewater Area board and WHS students will be used if there are not enough questions provided by the public. The League does not accept questions targeted to specific candidates.
The forum will be filmed by Whitewater Community TV and live streamed to their Vimeo website. A recording will be rebroadcast on channel 990 and made available on my.lwv.org/wisconsin/whitewater-area during the weeks leading up to the April 6 spring election.
