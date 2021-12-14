WHITEWATER — Residents of the Whitewater Unified School District are encouraged to consider seeking a position on the Whitewater school board.
The final day for filing is Tuesday, Jan. 4, by 5 p.m.
Any person who is a United States citizen and a qualified elector of the Whitewater Unified School District is legally qualified to become a member of the school board.
In addition, board candidates should have a genuine interest in and devotion to public education, a willingness to give time and effort to the position, a capacity to understand people, and the ability to work cooperatively with others.
The school board is the district policy-making authority and is responsible to the public for the success of all education services offered by the district. This success is dependent on many individuals, but also upon each board member’s understanding of the workings of the district-wide operations and each member’s ability to participate meaningfully in the decision-making process that governs the district.
Two positions will be on the spring ballot. The incumbents are Jennifer Kienbaum and Joseph Kromholz. Both candidates have filed the appropriate paperwork to appear on the spring ballot.
The board will provide an orientation for board candidates in order to help them become quickly acquainted with the election process and board members’ duties and responsibilities in January.
The superintendent has developed, in consultation with the board, a candidate orientation program to be presented by district staff and a board member appointed by the board president.
The candidate filing documents may be obtained and filed at the office of the school board secretary at the Whitewater Unified School District Central Office, 419 S. Elizabeth St., Whitewater.
School board candidates do not circulate nomination papers but the school board secretary, Jaclyn Tueting, will assist to complete necessary filing documents.
