Cause of John's Disposal fire, Whitewater, is undetermined Nicole Eithun neithun@dailyunion.com Jan 24, 2023

The cause of the fire that engulfed John's Disposal recycling center is still undetermined and may stay that way, said Whitewater Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Dion.

Whitewater's John Disposal recycling center caught fire late evening on Jan. 9.

The Whitewater Fire Department cleared the scene of the fire on Dec. 10 around 8:30 p.m., and haven't gone back since, Dion said.

Anything that may have occurred is something that John's Disposal could navigate without the department's help, he added.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and likely to stay that way, Dion said.

"With that magnitude of fire, all evidence is gone," he said.
