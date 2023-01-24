Cause of John’s Disposal fire, Whitewater, is undetermined
The cause of John’s Disposal recycling center’s fire is undetermined and could stay that way.

 Nicole Eithun

The cause of the fire that engulfed John’s Disposal recycling center is still undetermined and may stay that way, said Whitewater Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Dion.

Whitewater’s John Disposal recycling center caught fire late evening on Jan. 9.

