WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson is promoting from within for a key administrative post, announcing Thursday the appointment of John Chenoweth as the next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Chenoweth, who is dean of the university’s College of Business and Economics, was one of four finalists Watson considered for the post.
He begins the job July 1.
“Over the years, in his numerous roles, Dr. Chenoweth has become a well-respected member of our university and the greater community,” Watson said in a news release. “He is an innovative leader who has continued the tradition of excellence that has made the College of Business and Economics one of the best business schools in the world. This experience—long with Dr. Chenoweth’s passion for UW-Whitewater and his commitment to the Wisconsin Idea—will serve our campuses well as we plan for the future of our university.”
“The future is bright for both our Whitewater and Rock County campuses and I look forward to helping us deliver on our mission,” Chenowith is quoted as saying.
Greg Cook has been serving as interim provost since Provost Susan Elrod left to become chancellor of Indiana University in 2019. Cook, who had been vice provost, is retiring, the release indicates.
Chenoweth, who has worked at the university since 2002, is a tenured faculty member in the Department of Information Technology and Supply Chain Management. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in computer science from the University of South Dakota and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Augustana University.
Chenoweth’s duties as dean include strategic planning, management of a $22 million annual budget, fundraising, external engagement, oversight of academic and cocurricular programs, facilities management, college marketing, faculty/staff evaluation and professional development, according to the news release.
