An effort to make the Effigy Mounds Preserve more visitor friendly is getting some help from the City of Whitewater, local volunteers and could get help from the state, as well.

Much of the preserve has been inaccessible for six years or more due to overgrowth of grass, branches and wind storms pulling tree roots out of the ground, close to the mounds.

Tags

Did You Know?

Volunteers plan to clear brush and debris from the Effigy Mounds Preserve in Whitewater on the weekend of Dec. 10-11. Kori Orbele, Parks and Recreation board member, said she encourages anyone available to attend.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and/or Sunday, Dec. 11. Volunteers will clear the Panther mound, one of the 13 mounds at the Preserve, of fallen branches and litter. They also plan to clip off invasive plants and woody stems using lopping shears and hand-held pruning shears, said Oberle.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own hand-held tools, work gloves and water. No power tools of any sort are allowed.

For information, visit the Whitewater Effigy Mounds Preserve on Facebook or email Oberle at k.oberle@sbcglobal.net.

Load comments