WHITEWATER — Effective immediately, the City of Whitewater is lifting the burn ban issued on June 16.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a low chance of fire danger in Whitewater. Citizens need a permit if they plan to burn and can obtain a permit through the city’s Neighborhood Services Department.

For additional questions or concerns, contact Neighborhood Services Director, Chris Bennett at (262) 473-0143 or cbennett@whitewater-wi.gov.

