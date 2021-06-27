WHITEWATER — Effective immediately, the City of Whitewater is lifting the burn ban issued on June 16.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a low chance of fire danger in Whitewater. Citizens need a permit if they plan to burn and can obtain a permit through the city’s Neighborhood Services Department.
For additional questions or concerns, contact Neighborhood Services Director, Chris Bennett at (262) 473-0143 or cbennett@whitewater-wi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.