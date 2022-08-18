WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater has is planning a binding referendum question on Nov. 8 ballot, asking whether to increase property tax levies to support the City’s share of EMS staffing improvements, moving from paid on-call to full-time staffing.
The Whitewater Fire Department provides fire and EMS services to the City and Town of Whitewater, and the Towns of Cold Spring, Johnstown, Koshkonong, Lima Center and Richmond.
Under the proposed EMS staffing recommendations, each community would pay its fair share of a $1.47 million increase in funding, beginning in 2023. The City of Whitewater’s share of the increase, based on a calculation that takes into account the equalized value of a community, and a five-year average of EMS call volume, would be $1.1 million.
If approved, the increased funding would support up to 17 full-time, paid-on-premises firefighter/EMTs. Seventeen full-time staff would make it possible to have a fully-staffed, onsite EMS response 24/7, helping to address increased calls for service, surging response times and a lack of available paid-on-call staff.
“Like departments across the state, our community is no longer served best by a paid-on-call staff,” said Kelly Freeman, chief of the Whitewater Fire Department. “There is a critical need to invest in highly trained, full-time, EMT personnel to be in-station and responsive to the Whitewater community,”
For decades, the Whitewater Fire Department has relied on a paid-on-call staffing model.
This model, which requires on-call staff to leave their homes or jobs to respond first to the station, then to the incident, is no longer providing an adequate level of service to Whitewater, city officials said in a statement to the media.
In 2020, 41 percent of EMS calls had a more than five-minute initial departure time. In other words, staff did not leave the station to travel to the incident until five or more minutes after the initial call came in. This trend continued in 2021. As a result, a large number of EMS calls made to the Whitewater Fire Department were answered by a neighboring community, resulting in longer response times to Whitewater residents.
In November, City of Whitewater residents will be asked whether they support an increased property tax levy of $1.1 million to fund improved EMS staffing. If approved, the annual tax impact would be an increase of $67 per $100,000 home value in Walworth County and a $52 annual increase per $100,000 home value in Jefferson County. This increase takes into account reduced tax rates tied to increasing levy limits by the amount allowable by state law and the closing of tax incremental districts.
“We are at a critical juncture to determine the level of fire and EMS services we want in our community,” said Lisa Dawsey Smith, president of the City of Whitewater Common Council. “These challenges are not unique to our City. We are seeing departments across the state facing the need to ask residents to enhance EMS and fire services by increasing the property tax levy.”
In the coming weeks and months, city and department officials will be working to educate the community about the need for improved staffing, the costs associated with its recommended staffing plan and the upcoming referendum. Additional information, including a list of upcoming information sessions, will soon be available at https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/582/Referendum.
The November referendum is solely for the City of Whitewater, the largest community receiving services from the District. If the referendum passes, other communities may opt to pursue a property tax increase via referendum in 2023, or may find another way to provide their increased share of the budget.
There are currently 40 members of the Whitewater Fire Department, however many of these individuals are paid-on-call and may not be active/available for regular EMS responses. In 2021, the then-independent fire department recognized the urgent need for additional full time, in-station staff and drew upon budget reserves to fund increased staffing to ensure proper EMS response, but knew it would not be sustainable. If passed, this referendum would increase funding to be able to fully fund the necessary full-time staff that have been in place over the past year and allow flexibility to best respond to staffing needs going forward. City officials anticipate current staff members would continue and have said they would welcome paid-on-call to apply for any open positions.
