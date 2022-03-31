WHITEWATER — The Whitewater City Council has approved a revised ordinance of storing junk vehicles.
An adoption of ordinance Storage-Permit Required (Junk Vehicles) was approved Oct. 19, 2021, and is being enforced by the city with the coming of spring and better weather. The new information states it now is a requirement to have a permit to store vehicles on a hard surface and use a car cover.
The full ordinance is listed as follows:
5.56.010 Storage – Permit Required
a. No person, firm, partnership, or corporation shall accumulate or store any junked, disassembled, inoperable, or unlicensed automobiles or trucks or parts thereof, on any real estate located in the City, except upon a permit issued by the City Council.
b. If an owner is actively racing, restoring, or repairing a vehicle, one vehicle, including stock/race vehicles, may be stored on the vehicle owner’s property, based on a permit being issued by the City Manager or his or her designee, for a period of up to one year when said vehicle is covered with a canvas, tarpaulin or manufactured vehicle cover that is properly secured, free of rips and tears and covers the vehicle to the wheels/tires. The stored vehicle must be:
1. Located in the rear yard;
2. Parked on a hard surface;
3. Kept in compliance with the Zoning Ordinance and all other City Ordinances;
4. Kept in a location that is not visible to travelers on public roads and alleys;
5. Kept in a location that, in the opinion of the City Manager or his or her designee, will not substantially diminish the quality of views of neighboring property owners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.