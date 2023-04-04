City of Whitewater to allow ATV use on all City streets

WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater will soon allow the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles on all City streets in Jefferson and Walworth County.
Officials expect the ATV vehicle ordinance will take effect in the mid-April, according to the City’s website.
Officials have not yet issued a specific date. However, the public works department will be installing signs on the streets leading into the city announcing that all City of Whitewater Streets are ATV routes unless posted in coming weeks.
No ATVs Allowed signs will be posted on streets where prohibited. For example, the use of ATVs is not allowed on non-City streets around the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater, according to the website.
The Common Council voted to approve ATV use on City streets within Jefferson County in November of 2021. During the City of Whitewater Common Council meeting on March 7, the council passed an ordinance allowing the use of ATVs on all city streets in Jefferson and Walworth counties.
City employees must complete sign installation and publish the ordinance before it takes effect.
After signs are installed, the ordinance will be posted through press releases and information will be provided on the City of Whitewater’s social media websites.
All ATV riders must follow city regulations as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.