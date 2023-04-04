City of Whitewater to allow ATV use on all City streets
The ATV Vehicle ordinance takes effect mid-April in Whitewater.

WHITEWATER — The City of Whitewater will soon allow the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles on all City streets in Jefferson and Walworth County.

Officials expect the ATV vehicle ordinance will take effect in the mid-April, according to the City’s website.

