The City of Whitewater’s compost site will close for the season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The site will remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. until the posted closing date.
There is additional opportunity for leaf and yard waste collection.
For those who miss the bagged leaf pickup deadline, Nov. 7 - 11 and Nov. 14-18, a dumpster will be located at the Department of Public Works, 150 E. Starin Road, between Nov. 21 through Dec. 2. This will be an additional opportunity to dispose of leaf and yard waste only, no brush.
City of Whitewater residents only will have access between 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The City of Whitewater Department of Public Works ask residents to empty bags, bio bags do not have to be emptied, or containers into the dumpsters and take them with when residents leave.
Please note the City of Whitewater will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.
Residents requesting brush collection should call 473-0560 to make an appointment for pick up on Tuesdays.
Notice: City Ordinance Chapter 12.08 – Street Obstructions, Section: 12.08.010 – Residents are prohibited from depositing any yard waste debris on city streets or right of ways other than City of Whitewater designated days.
