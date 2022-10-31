The City of Whitewater’s compost site will close for the season at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The site will remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. until the posted closing date. 

There is additional opportunity for leaf and yard waste collection.

Tags

Load comments