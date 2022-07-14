WHITEWATER — As the City of Whitewater moves closer to the merger with Whitewater Fire Department Inc., the command staff was named Tuesday for the new City of Whitewater Fire and EMS Department and will largely draw on experienced staff within the department.
Kelly Freeman has been named the chief of the City of Whitewater Fire and EMS Department.
Freeman has served on WFD Inc. since 2006. He has held leadership positions as lieutenant, captain, and assistant chief. He is a part time fire one instructor at Gateway Technical College in Burlington.
Freeman has also worked as the superintendent of the streets/parks/forestry division of the Department of Public Works for the City of Whitewater.
Ryan Dion will hold the position of first assistant chief, Joe Uselding will hold the position of second assistant chief and Ashley Vickers will be the chief of EMS.
Dion has served the department for 15 years and has held the position of lieutenant and captain. Uselding has served the department for 21 years and has held the position of lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.
Vickers has served the department for 13 years and has held the position of EMS chief since 2021.
The command staff will continue to work with the city until the integration is complete.
Mike Higgins, chief of WFD Inc., will continue in that position until the merger is completed. He will stay on with WFD Inc. until January, 2023, when he will retire.
In May, the WFD signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Whitewater to continue the process of becoming a city department. An outside consultant, Public Consulting Group, is working with WFD Inc. and the city to prepare a plan for a smooth transition. All groups involved were anticipating a mid-summer date for completion of the merger between the city and the WFD Inc.
Changes in any position with the newly formed Whitewater Fire and EMS Department are effective the date of the merger. The positions announced on Tuesday are nominations and will be presented to the police and fire commission for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.