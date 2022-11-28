The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area invites community members to attend the commencing presentation for the recipients of the Making Democracy Work Award on Dec. 4.
This year’s award recipients include Lynn Binnie and Patrick Singer.
This event will be held at the Prairie Village Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with the award presentation commencing at 4:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
The League’s annual Making Democracy Work Award, established in 2010, recognizes individuals who have shared and implemented a vision of making Whitewater a safer and fairer place in which to live and highlights those who have mobilized others to work with them to affect positive change in our community.
Nominations are submitted from the League’s membership to the board, which through consensus makes the final selection.
Honorees Binnie and Singer are influential and integral parts of the Whitewater community, history and government, both serving as members and eventual presidents of the Common Council.
During his time on the Council, Singer, who held the Common Council presidency for an impressive twelve years, was an effective leader and visionary, furthering a number of initiatives, including passage of the Transparency Ordinance, establishment of the Finance Committee and Public Works Committee.
Binnie has contributed to numerous Municipal Boards including the Equal Opportunities Committee and the Library Board. Additionally, Binnie promotes the blood drives at the Armory and serves as the Lay Leader at First United Methodist Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.