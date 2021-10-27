WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces two upcoming concerts on Nov. 7.
The first is Symphonic Wind Ensemble that will take place at 3p.m. in Young Auditorium and the second is Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. in Light Recital Hall.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. The group has distinguished itself internationally, nationally and regionally; honors include being the first university band from Wisconsin to perform at Carnegie Hall.
They return to the Young Auditorium stage for the first live performance since March 10, 2020 at Carnegie Hall. Their program includes Traveler by David Maslanka, if ever there is tomorrow by Cristian Ellenwood and Suspended —Symphony for Winds, Percussion and Pre-recorded Soundscape by Alex Shapiro.
Dr. Glenn C. Hayes, conductor of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, states: "When I was choosing works, I did not intentionally create a program dealing with the various aspects of our journey of life, but the subconscious is a wonderful muse. Every person on the planet has and is experiencing trauma in some way. And often multiple ways.
“For those of us onstage at Carnegie Hall, that trauma started when we left New York City and were told we could not enter any campus building upon our return, unload at the stadium parking lot and go into quarantine,” he added. “Not the post-Carnegie Hall triumphant return we were anticipating. And also not knowing what was next. The new student-members of Symphonic Wind Ensemble ‘lost’ over a year of performing, graduations, proms, etc. We were all living through an unimaginable and isolating experience.
“And even though it seems we are approaching a new reality, we have been shaken to our core to learn how fragile everything actually is,” Hayes continued. “As the program came together, I began to see the experiential path that ties these three unique compositions together for us. I believe it is a path we need to follow as we continue to heal, to reflect and to move forward."
The UW-Whitewater Chamber Singers concert program will feature the world premiere presentation of “Tiburtina Corona” by British composer, Giles Swayne. The work is an updated version of Swayne’s a cappella “Missa Tiburtina” from 1985, influenced by Swayne’s interest in traditional African music and his work as an ethnomusicologist in The Gambia in the 1980s.
The original version was conceived in response to the acute famine in the Horn of Africa region during that time, an event that has recurred over the last four decades and has been intensified by the current pandemic.
Swayne’s music alternates between the darkest and most dissonant of moods and bright, clear, rhythmically upbeat movements. Complementing Tiburtina Corona is a rousing song of praise, “Sigalagala (Let There Be Ululation)” by Kenyan composer, Sammy A. Otieno.
Vocal Jazz will be led by the head of UW-Whitewater’s Jazz Area, Michael Hackett, and will feature works “All of Me” by Seymour Simons and Gerald Marks, arranged by Steve Zegree, “Chamego (Betty’s Bossa)” by Peter Eldridge and Jack Donahue, arranged by Darmon Meander and Peter Eldridge, and “(Meet) The Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtain, William Hannah and Joseph Barbera and arranged by Dave Barduhn.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling (262) 472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. Do not come to campus if you are ill.
For the most up to date campus safety information, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at the link below. uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.