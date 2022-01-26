WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater announces the Student Juried Exhibition, organized by Professor Teresa Faris, is on display at the Crossman Gallery Feb. 1-25.
The opening reception will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building. For the most current safety guidelines, visit the Warhawks are Back webpage at uww.edu/warhawks-are-back.
The Crossman Gallery is located at 950 W. Main St., Whitewater, in the Greenhill Center of the Arts.
This exhibit features works submitted by student artists from the Department of Art and Design. Mediums include but are not limited to author jewelry, metals, painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, books, graphic design, digital media and photography.
UW-Whitewater Department of Art and Design welcomes juror Roberto Torres Mata, a first-generation artist located in Madison. He explores the complexities of migration from human and animal movements by using metaphors that further understand the issues of migration at the border.
Torres Mata graduated from the UW-Madison for his Master’s degree and Masters of Fine Arts in Printmaking, he earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Western Illinois University of Macomb Illinois. He has exhibited his work nationally and Internationally and has been published by Capital Times, OnWisconsin, ToneMadison, and Artdaily.
He has exhibited work at the Figge Art Museum, at the Quad Cities, Illinois, and Zhou B Art Center at Chicago. Roberto is a current recipient of the Education Graduate Research Scholars fellow and a recent recipient of the Chazen Prize.
“In my practice, I examine both human and animal migration as metaphors for one another. Migration — the ability to move freely in search of our fullest and best selves — is a fundamental right,” he said. “My work raises awareness of the dire need to protect both migrants and the animal species that depend on migratory routes for survival. Through my work, I direct attention to these complex issues within the scope of displacement.
“To destigmatize migration, I take a multimedia approach realized through the metaphors as symbols and icons to identify historical precedent,” he added. “The work embodies an emotional sense of realities of human displacement as well as the routes animals depend on for long-distance movement for survival. We are navigators, together we take paths to find solidarity with the promise for a better life. In our journey I believe we can help shape the dialogue around migration while removing barriers of division and promoting compassion and humanity.”
Works will be selected for prize gifts and awards and award winners will be featured in a “Best of Show” exhibit in Roberta’s Gallery at the University Center.
